MVA govt wants to probe icons who tweeted in national interest, says Devendra Fadnavis; Anil Deshmukh hits back

"What did Lata Mangeshkar or Sachin Tendulkar write? They only tweeted against the propaganda going on against India. The toolkit cites that genocide occurs in India. The Poetic Justice Foundation created this toolkit in support of Khalistan. The toolkit mentioned how to create economic and social harm against India. Even if our party asked them to tweet in support of the country, then we are proud of this. And, this shows our patriotism," added Fadnavis.

Reacting to Fadnavis comment, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "It is not a matter of taking action against Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, but on the 10-12 people whose names were revealed after the investigation on BJP's IT cell." Earlier on February 8, Fadnavis had condemned Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh for ordering a probe into celebrities' tweets on the ongoing farmers' protests.

"Disgusting and highly deplorable! Where is your Marathi pride now? Where is your Maharashtra dharma? We will never find such 'ratnas' (gems) in the entire nation who order probe against Bharat Ratnas who always stand strong in one voice for our nation. Has this Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government lost all its senses?" Fadnavis had tweeted.