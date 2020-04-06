MVA govt faces twin challenges of curbing coronavirus and reviving state economy: DCM Ajit Pawar

On the other hand, Pawar explained that the revival of the state economy will be a major task after the lockdown is lifted. This is crucial, as except continuous processes, the operations in almost all sectors have come to a halt. The mobilisation of manpower and other resources will take time to regain momentum.

Pawar's worry over the revival of the economy is valid, as the state economy grew at just 5.7 per cent in 2019-20 against 7.5 per cent in 2018-19 largely due to the economic slowdown. The prevailing slowdown and the lockdown will further impact the growth of the state economy in the current fiscal.

Already leading agencies have projected that India's growth may fall to 2.5 per cent. Pawar, on March 6, had presented the annual budget for 2020-21 with a revenue deficit of Rs 9,511 crore against Rs 20,293 crore estimated in 2019-20. The government has estimated revenue receipts of Rs 3,47,457 crore and revenue expenditure of Rs 3,56,968 crore, leaving a revenue deficit of Rs 9,511 crore.

Further, the economic survey for 2019-20 had painted a bleak picture, as agriculture and allied activities were expected to grow at 3.1 per cent in FY20. The survey said the industry and services sectors were expected to grow at 3.3 per cent and 7.6 per cent in 2019-20, slower than the previous fiscal year’s 5.5 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively.