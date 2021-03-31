MVA govt, AG not on same page over committee appointed to probe Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government stands exposed on the legal and judicial status of the one-member committee headed by retired Judge Kailas Chandiwal appointed to probe the charges of corruption by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The general administration department notification issued on Tuesday was silent on the committee’s formation under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. However, during the hearing on the PIL filed by Singh in the Bombay High Court, State Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni argued that it was not just a committee but had been established under the provisions of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Kumbhakoni’s submission has exposed that he and the general administration department (GAD) were not on the same page when it came to the legal and judicial status of the probe panel. As reported by The Free Press Journal, a committee by GAD order is toothless but a judicial commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, has wide-ranging powers. A judicial commission can summon and enforce the attendance of any per­son and examine them on oath. Further, it is entitled to receive evidence on affidavit.

The ball is now in the GAD court - whether to issue a corrigendum or defend its notification.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the constitution of the Justice KU Chandiwal Committee to probe the allegations against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, was just a committee in nature and not a judicial commission. Appointing such a committee was merely an eyewash and did not serve any purpose, considering the gravity and severity of the allegations, Fadnavis felt. “Now, the question remains how will a retired judge without power enquire against a sitting Home Minister?” he asked.

However, Fadnavis’s charges were rebutted by NCP chief spokesperson and Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik, who reminded the former that during his tenure as CM, the government had appointed a committee and not a judicial commission, headed by retired Judge Dinkar Zoting, to probe alleged corruption charges against former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse in the purchase of three acres of land at Bhosari in Pune district. He also released the notification issued for the formation of the Zoting Committee and its terms of reference.

“The notification issued on the formation of a committee to probe the charges against Deshmukh has the same format and the terms of reference. So, do not apply different yardsticks. The truth will come out after the Chandiwal Committee submits a report in six months,” said Malik.