MVA delegation urges Governor to approve schedule for Speaker’s election on March 9

A day after uproar over the Governor BS Koshyari left the Central Hall midway without reading his address to the joint session and attending the National Anthem amid slogan shouting, a Maha Vikas Aghadi delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met him on Friday and made a fresh appeal to give his nod for holding the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections during the ongoing budget session.

‘’The delegation has urged the Governor to suggest a suitable date and schedule for holding the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker’s election,’’ said Pawar after the meeting. He further noted that the delegation argued that the budget session will go on till March 25 and it will not be proper to keep the Speaker’s post vacant. The delegation comprised MVA ministers Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil, Ashok Chavan, Subhash Desai, Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Parab and Satej Patil and the state Congress chief Nana Patole.

The delegation recalled that a letter was sent by the Chief Minister’s Office on February 21, 2022, to the Raj Bhavan with regard to a proposal on holding the Speaker’s election during the budget session but there has been no decision yet.

The Congress party, which holds the Speaker’s post, has indicated that the elections may take place on March 9 provided the Governor gives his consent.

Bhujbal said the delegation informed the Governor about the schedule for the Speaker’s election on March 9. ‘’We appealed to the Governor to approve the schedule,’’ he added. He noted the government is hopeful for a positive response from the Raj Bhavan.

The Speaker’s post is lying vacant after incumbent Nana Patole resigned last year. Thereafter, the state government passed amendments in the rules proposing the holding of Speaker’s election through voice voce instead of secret ballot. The government had proposed to conduct the election on the concluding day of the winter session on December 28, 2021, but postponed after the Governor conveyed that the amendments were unconstitutional.

Moreover, the delegation also made a fresh appeal for an early nomination of 12 members in the Maharashtra Legislative Council pending from November 2020. The government has sent reminders but the Raj Bhavan has not yet given its approval. "The names have been recommended by the state government as per the rules,’’ said the delegation.

The delegation recalled that the Supreme Court had recently ruled the suspension of 12 BJP legislators for a year as unconstitutional. So, considering that ruling the nomination should be done at the earliest, it will be injustice of the people to those these members represent if their nomination is not done,’’ said the delegation in its representation.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:36 PM IST