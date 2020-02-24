MVA, BJP to lock horns on Feb 26 for mayoral post in Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation

It is going to be a straight fight between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP for the mayoral elections in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 26.

Senior BJP corporator Jyotsna Hasnale will lock horns with Shiv Sena’s Anant Shirke. The mayoral post has been reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) category for the remaining two and half year tenure in the 5-year term of the civic body. Meanwhile three corporators including- Hasmukh Gehlot, Madan Singh (both BJP) and senior Congress corporator Merlyn D’sa have filed their nominations for the deputy mayor’s post, confirmed an official from the municipal secretary’s office.

Nominations can be withdrawn till election time. With 61 out of the 95 seats, the BJP seems to have an upper hand. However, the polls might throw up some interesting scenarios as the Shiv-Sena (22) and Congress (12) have teamed up as MVA to achieve a collective strength of 34 which is 14 short of the magic figure. The MVA is also banking on the dissent within the BJP.