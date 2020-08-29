MVA ally demands transfer of ₹5 per litre in the accounts of milk producers

Maha Vikas Aghadi government ally the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) on the second day on Friday took out a protest march against the state government’s recent decision on continuation of its policy for the conversion of 10 lakh litres of milk into powder per day. SSS Founder Raju Shetti claimed that it was an eyewash and reiterated that the government should declare a more comprehensive package for 46 lakh milk producers in the state.

Shetti, who was in Baramati on Friday led a protest march in Bhum, Osmanabad district, told Free Press Journal, "The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unfortunately not serious on the problems faced by the milk producers following drastic fall in milk prices on account of dip in demand during the lockdown. On the other hand, ministers are allegedly busy making money. So SSS workers will bath ministers with excess milk.’’

He demanded that the state government should immediately deposit Rs 5 per litre in the account of all 46 lakh milk producers instead of giving money to the milk powder producers.

He said Maharashtra daily produces 1.19 crore litres of milk, of which, 67 lakh litres is sold at the MRP of Rs 45-48 in tetra pack.’’ Therefore, the government has to urgently do something for the balance of 52 lakh litres of milk. Instead of giving Rs 2.50 crore for the conversion of 10 lakh litre milk into powder, the government should pay to milk producers,’’ he noted.

He reiterated that he will continue his agitation across Maharashtra till the government comes out with the package for milk producers.

Shetti also demanded that the Centre should give a subsidy of Rs 40 per kg for the export of milk powder and reduce GST imposed on various milk products.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Sabha and Sangharsh Samiti have also criticised the state government's decision saying that it would provide much-needed relief to milk producers who are hit hard due to falling prices. Kisan Sabha leader Ajit Nawale said the milk producers should get Rs 30 per litre and for that, the state government should give a subsidy of Rs 10 per litre.