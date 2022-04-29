Musical event 'Tradition of Maharashtra' to be held in Panvel on Maharashtra Day

JM Mhatre Charitable Organization and Sargam Sangeet Academy Panvel will jointly organise a musical programme “Tradition of Maharashtra'' wherein young and amateur artists from Panvel will perform. The musical event will be organised on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel.

Sharing details of the event, Naresh Patil of Sargam Sangeet Academy said that by bringing together amateur artists working in various fields from politics to medical, engineering, housewife, education in Panvel, we have created a culture of Marathmola for Panvelkars through our Sargam Sangeet Academy.

The concept of the event “Tradition of Maharashtra” came from the Leader of the Opposition at PMC Pritam Janardan Mhatre. More than 80 artists from Panvel will participate in the event.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:23 PM IST