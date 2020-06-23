Musical Chairs in MBMC: After four months of service, Chief C.K.Rathod to be replaced by Dr. Vijay Rathod

Thanks to the apathy and mindlessness of the state government,the coveted municipal commissioner’s post of the twin-city has been reduced to a game of musical chairs. Barely four months after he assumed charge as the commissioner of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), C.K Dange, was abruptly transferred on Tuesday.

Known for his no-nonsense attitude and a firm approach in the administrative circle, IAS (2010 batch) officer-C.K. Dange who holds an M.Tech degree from IIT (Kharagpur) was striving hard to control and contain the Covid-19 pandemic which raised its ugly head in the twin-city, less than a month after his appointment in February, this year.

As per orders issued by additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Dr. Vijay Rathod will replace Dange. The 2014 batch IAS officer, who earlier served as Assistant Collector and Project Officer for Integrated Tribal Development Project, Dr. Rathod was currently posted as chief executive officer (CEO) of Gadchiroli Zilla Parishad. In a span of around nine years, the MBMC will get its ninth civic chief, in the form of Dr. Rathod who is expected to take charge on Wednesday.

Although the coronagraph of the twin-city has been witnessing an upward trend due to its proximity to Mumbai, Dange was leaving no stone unturned to control the rise and had wielded a firm grip over the civic administration.

While Dr. Rathod's appointment as MBMC chief is said to be part of a recent reshuffle announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the abrupt transfer under the garb of rising Covid-19 cases is a ploy to get rid of an upright officer like Dange, owing to pressure exerted by a section of greedy politicians and corrupt officers, sources said.

Unfortunately, under the garb of routine transfers, none of the upright officers including Vikram Kumar- the first regular direct IAS officer, followed by Suresh Kakani, Subhash Laakhe, Dr. Naresh Gite and now C.K.Dange, none have been given an opportunity of completing their term, despite dedicated hard work and an unblemished record.