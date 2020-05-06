Music therapies and games: Rajawadi hosp patients given pastimes to relieve stress

In a bid to tackle the depressing coronavirus situation, Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar has come up with a novel way to cheer up the mood and bring down the anxiety among the patients admitted here.

The hospital doctors along with an NGO named Vision Smart India led by an Ex-Indian Army officer Captain Swaminathan Iyer, has been organising different activities to lift the moods of Covid-19 patients.

Doctor Deepak Baid, in charge of Rajawadi hospital Covid-19 department, "We were counselling the patients but later we decided to conduct different pastimes like music therapy, breathing exercise and different ways to help patients fight the tension in their minds."

In this critical situation, apart from giving medicines to patients, their mental health care treatment should also be taken care of, he asserted.

At present, there are about 100 Covid-19 patients admitted in Rajawadi Hospital and about four to five doctors are taking care of these many patients shift-wise.

While NGO head Captain Iyer and his team comprising of 22 volunteers, who are behind this wonderful initiative, speaking to the FPJ commented, "We are trying to convince patients that it's a matter of just 14 days. As they are currently under a strict observation to bring some positivity we planned such activities in consultation with doctors. Last Saturday a music therapy session was arranged wherein I and other two Prasham Doshi and Abhishek Mehra were at the isolation centre (divided by a glass door) played guitar and everyone joined the chorus on a note of popular Hindi song Hum Hongey Kamyab ek din. Similarly, on Tuesday, a housie game was arranged just before the lunch at 11am." The hospital near the Covid-19 ward has arranged a mike and speakers have been kept inside the ward so patients can listen from distance.

Interestingly, to cheer up the patients’ moods, gifts were also distributed to the housie winners. The hospital staff and NGO volunteers adopted all safety measures while undertaking the activities.