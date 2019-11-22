Music teacher who threw child out of classroom gets relief

Mumbai: In a temporary respite for a music teacher of a Pune-based school, the Bombay High Court earlier this week directed the Hadapsar police not to take any coercive action against him. The teacher has been accused of verbally and physically assaulting a 10-year-old.

A bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Sadhana Jadhav has also issued notice to the Hadapsar police asking it to file a reply on the probe status, in January 2020.

The bench was seized with a plea filed by the teacher - Vibhas Shukla (37), who teaches western music to the students in an upscale school in Pune. The teacher is accused of abusing the child and later on throwing him out of the class by manhandling him.

The teacher, according to the prosecution threw the child out as he was complaining about an altercation, he had with his fellow classmates. "Get the f***k out of my class. Don't show me your face," is what Shukla has been accused of telling the child.

Accordingly, the child informed his parents about the ill-treatment meted out to him by Shukla. Susequently, the parents filed a complaint with the school authorities which later on culminated into registering an FIR against Shukla under the Juvenile Justice Act and other relevant laws.

In his plea before Justice Dharmadhikari, Shukla through advocate Aditya Pratap, has claimed that the FIR is premised on insufficient material and that only a non-congizable offencs could have had registered but the police deliberately registered a cognizable case.

Having heard the preliminary arguments in the matter, Justice Dharmadhikari issued notice to Hadpsar police with a direction for them to file a detailed reply.