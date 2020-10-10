Murder convict jumps parole, injures 2 policemen

Thane: Two policemen, including a junior officer, were injured in an attack on Friday morning by a murder convict who was hiding in a forest after jumping parole here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The injured personnel were members of the Crime Branch Unit-I of the Thane police and had gone to nab the murder convict, Navnath Gangurde (34), who attacked them with a chopper (a sharp-edged weapon), senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

Gangurde was undergoing a life sentence and released on parole recently. However, he jumped parole and went missing, said Thackeray, who is attached to the Crime Branch.

Police got information that Gangurde was hiding in a jungle in the CP Talao area of Thane district, he said.

A police team reached the spot around 5 on Friday morning and found the convict hiding on a machan (a raised platform on a tree), the senior inspector said.

As the team members approached Gangurde to nab him, he attacked them with the chopper, injuring sub-inspector Datta Sarak and constable Anand Billare, he said.

The convict tried to escape, but was overpowered and taken into custody, Thackeray said.

The injured policemen were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.