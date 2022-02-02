Murder bid case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane withdraws bail plea from Bombay HC; says he will surrender and join investigation

Expressing that he intends to surrender before the police and join investigation in the alleged an attempt to murder case, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday sought to withdraw his bail plea filed before the Bombay High Court.

On Tuesday, Nitesh had filed the bail plea in high court after a sessions court in Sindhudurg denied him bail in the case observing saying that it was not maintainable as he had not filed an application formally surrendering before the court as per the Supreme Court (SC) order.

On Wednesday, Nitesh’s advocate Satish Maneshinde told justice CV Bhadang that the applicant (Nitesh) would like to withdraw the application seeking bail.

“The applicant intends to surrender and wants to join the investigation. This is despite the fact that the applicant still has five more days of protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court on January 27,” Maneshinde said.

Justice Bhadang accepted the statement and allowed to withdraw the bail plea.

Nitesh was booked in an attempt to murder case for allegedly an attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank elections.

Earlier, his pre-arrest bail pleas were rejected by both the lower court and high court. on January 27, the Supreme Court granted him 10 days protection and directed him to appear before the concerned court in Sindhudurg and file regular bail.

Accordingly, Nitesh had approached Sindhudurg session court and sought bail. However, sessions judge R B Rote rejected his bail plea saying that the same was premature and that custodial interrogation was required in the case.

The MLA has all along claimed that he is “innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever” and was being “falsely implicated” in the case. He has also stated that it was a “classic case of political vendetta or rivalry at the behest of the ruling dispensation”.

He has said that the case has been filed against him in retaliation to the “lampooning” incident outside the Vidhan Bhavan in December 2021. Besides, he has claimed that the implication was also to prevent him from campaigning for the district cooperative bank election.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:18 PM IST