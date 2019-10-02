Munna Zingada’s custody given to Pakistan

Mumbai: In a major jolt to the Indian agencies, the Thailand court recently handed the custody of gangster Chota Shakeel’s aide, Mudassar Hussain Sayyed, alias Munna Zingada, 50, to Pakistan.

India has requested him to be extradited to its shores. The extradition of Zingada could help India to establish Dawood’s presence in Pakistan.

Underworld don Chota Rajan was attacked in Bangkok in 2000. Rajan’s aid Rohit Verma was killed in the attack. After the attack, Zingada was arrested and sentenced for 10 years.

Zingada, who was active between 1994 and 1997, gained notoriety after he shot dead member of Akhil Bharatiya Sena in October 1997, the party of gangster-turned politician Arun Gawli.

Zingada who is originally from Jogeshwari in Mumbai, had attempted to kill rival gangster Chhota Rajan in Bangkok in 2000 at Shakeel’s behest. After the attack, Zingada was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2012, when his jail term was completed, India and Pakistan had approached the court seeking his custody.

To seek his custody, the Mumbai crime branch had submitted a dossier on Zingada before the Thai court, which includes his criminal activities in Mumbai between 1994 and 1997.

Crime branch has also produced his childhood photographs, passport details, fingerprints and DNA samples of his kin to prove its claims.

Pakistan has been claiming that Zingada is their citizen and entered Thailand on a Pakistani passport bearing the name “Mohammed Saleem”, while Pakistan has produced his forged documents like birth certificate and school certificate.

In August last year, Thai court has accepted India’s version that Zingada is Indian national, after which Pakistan government filed an appeal challenging the ruling. During the appeal, India sent DNA samples of Zingada’s father but Zingada refused to give DNA for sampling.

