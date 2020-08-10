Sushant Singh Rajput death: Now, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant wants CBI to probe Gopinath Munde, Justice Loya deaths

There is a new twist to the ongoing controversy over the CBI taking over the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, based on an FIR filed in Bihary. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, in a bid to checkmate the BJP, not only questioned the Centre's acceptance of the Bihar government’s request and thereby junking the principles of federalism by immediately handing over the case to the CBI, he also demanded that the latter inquire into the deaths of veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Gopinath Munde and Judge BH Loya.

Further, Sawant also questioned why there was no CBI probe in the murders of a number of people from the Konkan region in the past. Munde had died in a car accident in June 2014 while many, including the family of Judge Loya, have suspected foul play in his death on December 1, 2014, reportedly from a heart attack and sought an impartial inquiry.

Sawant’s demand comes a few hours after BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand demanded that CBI question Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the SSR death case. Anand further suggested that the duo be subjected to narco tests.Sawant slammed the BJP for politicisation of the issue and strongly denied Aaditya being linked to the SSR death case.

The BJP has been directly pointing the gun at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and repeatedly hinting at a political connection in this case. A letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah by a BJP MLA from Mumbai, Atul Bhatkhalkar, mentions,"There is a discussion in the public domain that one young minister has some links to this issue.

Though Bihar Police has started an investigation in this case, it will be difficult to reach a logical conclusion since police from two states are carrying out parallel inquiries. Hence, a CBI inquiry should be ordered and the agency should constitute a special investigation team to probe the matter."However, Sawant refuted Bhatkhalkar’s allegations and asked him to give proof to the police. ‘’Maligning anyone's image by tweeting or commenting, without any proof, is not good," Sawant said.