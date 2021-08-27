Mumbra: Yes We Can Foundation NGO provides free counseling for crime-affected children

Mumbra, August 27: 'Yes We Can Foundation' a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) from Mumbra meets around 20 students to counsel them for higher education and career development. These students have seen some of their relatives and people in their neighbourhoods being arrested for involvement in crimes for a generation, and the NGO is helping these students shed this baggage and change public perception of them by helping them become lawyers and judges.

The 20 students who have recently passed out their SSC and HSC exams and are planning to pursue higher education are from Devripada also known as 'Sri Lanka' area near Mumbra bypass near Mumbra.

The NGO, which had members like doctors, teachers, engineers and advocates, organised a career development program for this student on Thursday at the Imam-bada mosque in the locality.

Kulsum Irani, a 19-year-old girl, has recently secured 73 % in HSC exam and further dreams to be a lawyer said, "In the past 10 years, I have seen many of my neighbors and relatives being arrested for their involvement in crime. Due to the arrest of neighbor's or relatives, father or brother or any other family members the complete family used to get disturbed. We only hear news of people getting arrested and families running to the police station. We rarely or hardly have heard news about a student from our neighborhood becoming a teacher or lawyer, as hardly few are interested it seems. By becoming a lawyer, I have to change their perception and show them the advantages of securing education and respect in the public," added Kulsum.

Just like Kulsum around five students dream to become lawyers, few others want to set up a business and get settled. While, few others want to become policemen, pilots and engineers.

Hasan Mulani, a professor and active member of the NGO has been personally visiting and counselling these students and helping in their education says, "All the students have goals they want to achieve in their life. We are just helping them to achieve it. They all have nice personalities, which is a key to becoming successful in any stream. They have zeal to change the perception among their neighborhood. These students have tremendous potential. Many want to become a lawyer & magistrate and seek to change the perception of the masses," added Mulani saying they are about to set up a community development centre at the local mosque in the area to achieve the education goals of the students," added Mulani.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:25 PM IST