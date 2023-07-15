Mumbai's Water Woes Deepen: City Lakes at 31% Capacity | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The seven lakes that supply water to the city have only 31% of stock, compared with the same day of the previous year when the lakes had water amounting to 75 per cent of their total capacity. This could add to the water woes of the residents, according to officials of the civic body.

The onset of the monsoon usually takes place on June 11, but this year it was delayed till the last week of this month. As such, the seven lakes now have 4.50 lakh million litres (ML) of water stock, which will last for the next 93 days. This is against the 14.47 lakh ML of water that is required for the whole year.

Changing rainfall patterns and current situation worrisome

“The city is experiencing changing rainfall patterns and the current situation is worrisome. In 2021, the lakes had 17% of the water stock in mid-July, but it rained well at the end of July and in August, so we are hopeful. Water cuts will continue till the lakes are 75% full,” said an official of BMC's hydraulic engineering department.

BMC supplies 3,900 ML of water every day to the city. Currently, a 10% water cut has been imposed from July 1.

The state government has approved 1.50 ML of water from the reserve stock of Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes. However, the BMC did not require the reserve stock of Bhatsa and the Upper Vaitarna has been replenished because of the rainfall.

Besides, heavy rain may continue to lash Mumbai and the Konkan region for the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

