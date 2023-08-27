Mumbai's Water Reserves: Rainfall Surges Lake Levels Despite August's Decreased Rain Intensity

Representational photo |

The rain intensity has decreased in the month of August. However, last week rainfall in the catchment area has increased, the current water stock in all seven lakes is 87.35 per cent.

Water levels at Bhatsa lake which supplies 1,850 million litre water to Mumbai daily has reached to 84.05 per cent. The current 87 per cent is considered the lowest water stock in the last week of August as compared to the last three years. In 2022, it was 97.06 per cent compared to 88.37 percent in 2021.

The Hydraulic Department said that rainfall in August was low compared to July. According to BMC, in the last week of September, the Hydraulic department of BMC, after taking a review of existing water stock, makes plans for daily water supply in Mumbai. According to the officer 1 percent water is sufficient to supply water for the next three days in Mumbai.

On August 8, BMC withdrew its decision of 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai. Mumbaikars are getting 100 percent water supply from August 9. The decision to withdraw water cuts was taken after observing that there is sufficient water supply in the lakes. As of today there is 87.35 percent water stock in lakes which is sufficient for the next 325 days.

According to BMC, in the month of July intensity of rainfall was high in the catchment areas which helped to increase water stock in the lakes. BMC expects that the same intensity will continue in the months of August and September. Hence, decided to lift the water cut from August 09.

This year monsoon arrived late. There was only 1.5 lakh million liter water stock on June 28 which was only 7.26 percent of its total capacity. This water was sufficient for the next 27 days. Therefore, the BMC administration decided to impose a 10 percent water cut in the city. However, in the month of July, intensity of rain started increasing in the catchment area. Lakes like Vehar, Tansa, Tulsi and Modal Sagar are already overflowing. and there is more than 80 percent water stock in the remaining three lakes.

The combined capacity of all seven lakes amounts to 14,47,363 million liters, with the current water content standing at 12,64,201 million liters. BMC supplies 3850 million liters daily to Mumbai. The administration pledges to review water stock during August and September before making informed decisions. They also urge citizens to use water judiciously, especially when water reserves are sufficient.

