Mumbai's water for all policy: Call all MLAs to meeting, says BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar

A day after state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray declared the BMC’s ‘water for all’ policy, the BJP has come out against the civic body. BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar wrote to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, requesting that all the MLAs of Mumbai should be called to discuss the issue of equal distribution of water.

In the letter, Sagar has objected to calling Aaditya for the meeting related to the water supply. He said, “As the administrator, you are calling some ministers to please them. Instead, you must call all MLAs to discuss the water crises of the city.”

Sagar also said in the letter that he has raised this issue in the lower house of the Maharashtra state assembly. “I was a corporator in 2000, and since then I have been talking about this issue and raising it in the standing committee of the BMC. Equal water distribution should happen as per the density of population in the city and the suburban areas.” He said when he became an MLA in 2009, he had raised this issue on the floor of the state assembly. “Even today, if there is any issue related to water, officials from the BMC’s department seek my help and discuss the issue with me,” he has said in the letter. Sagar also stated that when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister, he had made a presentation to the BMC’s committee of experts regarding the water issue and the said committee had presented its report to the BMC and the state government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:22 PM IST