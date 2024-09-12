Mumbai's 'Save BEST' Campaign Gains Momentum As Ganeshotsav Mandals Rally For Public Transport Revamp

Representational photo

The "Save BEST" campaign, led by the BEST Bachao Samiti, is garnering substantial support across Mumbai as it raises awareness about the critical need for increased investment in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) public transportation system.

Local Ganeshotsav Mandals, which are traditionally active during the Ganesh festival, have rallied behind the cause, showcasing banners and organizing awareness activities to highlight the issue.

A Prominent Union Leader Speaks On The Matter

Shashank Rao, a prominent union leader, reported that numerous Ganeshotsav Mandals, including Shiv Shakti Mitra Mandal (Kurla), Krantinagar Public Ganeshotsav Mandal (Kurla), Sarvodaya Mitra Mandal (Bail Bazar), Tanaji Sports Mandal (Kurla), Bajrang Seva Sangh (Kurla), Ekdant Public Ganeshotsav Mandal (Kauparkhairane), Pragati Nagar Ganeshotsav Mandal (Matunga), and others in Navi Mumbai, have actively participated by displaying campaign banners and creating awareness scenes

According to Shashank Rao current fleet of BEST comprises only 1,078 self-owned buses, a mere 33% of the 3,337 buses needed to meet the city’s transportation demands. This shortfall is compounded by the fact that no new buses have been added since 2018. As a result, BEST has been relying heavily on hired buses and contract workers, which has adversely affected the quality of service.

The ramifications of this neglect are significant. Rao warns that if the Mumbai Municipal Corporation fails to act swiftly to procure new buses, BEST could face an operational shutdown as early as December 2025. Projections are alarming, the number of self-owned buses is expected to dwindle to 775 by March 31, 2025, and potentially fall to just 251 by November 2025.

Currently, out of a total fleet of approximately 3,000 buses, only 1,078 are self-owned, with the remainder operated through wet lease contracts. The reliance on these external arrangements is unsustainable and highlights the urgent need for a strategic investment to revitalize the fleet.

Statement Of Another Workers Union Leader Of BEST

"The "Save BEST" campaign’s growing momentum underscores the pressing need for municipal intervention. Without immediate action to invest in new buses and restore the fleet to its full capacity, one of Mumbai's essential public transportation services may face a serious collapse. The campaign's widespread support reflects a collective urgency to preserve and enhance this crucial service for the city’s residents" said another workers union leader of BEST.