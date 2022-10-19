Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital comes up with new innovation on top global health threat AMR

Representational Image | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: In a bid to create awareness around the increasing trend and effective management of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim introduced the latest innovation in IV Infusion for the first time in Mumbai.

AMR also known as antimicrobial drug resistance, occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi etc. change in such a way that the medications used to treat infections they cause are rendered ineffective.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared AMR as one of the top 10 global health threats facing humanity. In 2019, The Lancet, a medical journal revealed that such resistance directly caused approximately 12,70,000 deaths worldwide. India has one of the highest rates of AMR in the world, and according to government data released in 2019, these infections claim the lives of close to 7,00,000 Indians annually.

AMR infections usually require the use of second-line and third-line treatments which can cause serious side effects, such as organ failure and prolonged care and recovery, which could go on for months. The overall misuse and overuse of consumption of antibiotics which should only be used to treat the most serious infections like difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, and poor infection prevention and control, increase the spread of AMR.

“This rise in mortality and morbidity due to AMR infections is very alarming and the WHO and CDC have suggested that steps can and should be taken at all levels of society to reduce the impact and control the spread of resistance. Individuals, policymakers (government), healthcare professionals and the healthcare industry should all collectively contribute towards reducing the incidence of AMR infections,” said a doctor.

Joy Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer, P.D Hinduja Hospital and MRC said stakeholders across India are working together to combat the alarming rate of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). While all precautions are taken, this challenge frequently extends beyond basic hospital hygiene and is rapidly becoming a global health concern.

“Adopting antimicrobial stewardship is a critical component of this, and one of the first steps that must be taken is to raise awareness and understanding of AMR through effective communication,” he said.

While there is no standardized region-wise data on resistance rates, a few reports from hospitals and communities suggest that the overall resistance level is increasing by 5 to 10 per cent every year for broad-spectrum antimicrobials which are highly misused. A data analysis done by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) between January 1 and December 31, 2021, found a sustained increase in drug-resistant pathogens, resulting in difficulty to treat certain infections with available medicines. This is a major concern because a resistant infection can spread to others and potentially impose huge costs on individuals and society.

Dr Camilla Rodrigues, Consultant Microbiologist & Chairperson of, the Infection Control Committee said In collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, PD Hinduja Hospital started the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program in 2016. This is a collaborative effort involving hospital administrators, clinicians, microbiologists, clinical pharmacists and the infection control team.

“This program aims to improve patient outcomes, and minimize drug toxicity, drug resistance and healthcare costs by optimizing antimicrobial use. The hospital also has a dedicated clinical pharmacist for antimicrobial stewardship, who works closely with the infectious disease specialists to ensure adherence to the hospital antibiotic policy and promote responsible antimicrobial prescribing practices,” she said.

Shyamakant Giri, Managing Director & President, India Business and Emerging Markets, Amneal Healthcare said “The contamination due to IV administration is one of the top major causes of Hospital Acquired infections, ultimately leading to Antimicrobial resistance or more usage of antibiotics. Amneal’s Uniport IV system has only a single port for drug delivery. Unlike traditional IV systems ( glass & plastic bottle) , it doesn’t have an air-vent thus minimizing air-borne transmission.