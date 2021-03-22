'Mysterious' monolith found in Mumbai's Jogger's Park suddenly disappears

Mumbai: The mysterious monolith that was seen at the Jogger's Park, Bandra West on March 10, suddenly disappeared on Monday.

Earlier on March 10, regular morning walkers at Jogger's Park spotted the 12-foot metal sheet structure placed exactly in the center of the park surrounded by a boundary of saplings. Subsequently, this structure has been found in over 30 countries including Romania, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Earlier in January, the structure was first seen at Symphony National Park in Ahmedabad. After that, it made its appearance in Mumbai.

On Monday morning, local Congress Corporator Asif Zakaria said that the structure had aroused tremendous concern among Mumbaikar after its appearances.

"In a similar way on Monday, morning walkers discovered that the structure is not there," said Zakaria