Mumbai’s Masjid Bunder fire update: Fire continues to emanate fumes, more than 10 fire engines rushed to spot

A fire broke out at Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid in Masjid Bunder's Cutlery market in South Mumbai on Sunday evening and continued to emanate fumes till the early hours of Monday.

More than 10 vehicles of the fire department were sent to take care of the situation at the cutlery market in Abdul Rehman Street.

The blaze erupted around 4:30 pm in the building, a ground plus two storey structure, located near Juma Masjid. Many commercial units are located in the area.

The fire brigade officials have declared it as a level 4 fire. A fire brigade station officer was admitted to JJ hospital due to suffocation, his condition is said to be stable now. More details on the fire-fighting operations are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, two fires broke out on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Thane and Vasai in Palghar, though there were no reports of injuries from either incidents. At 6:30pm, a blaze broke out in a cotton bedding firm in Vasai, and three engines and several personnel toiled for two hours to bring it under control. In the second incident, a godown storing cardboard went up in flames at 8:20pm in Dapoda in Bhiwandi.