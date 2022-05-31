Mumbai’s maiden animal crematorium to come up in Dahisar | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: In August, the city will get its first animal crematorium where cadavers of pets could be cremated cost-free. Currently, the cremation price starts at Rs 2,500 depending on the animal’s size. Located at Dahisar, the upcoming crematorium is being built by the BMC from the CSR funds of Rs 25 lakh provided by Old Wise Oak Media. The facility will use an electric incinerator, and its construction will begin next week.

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar said, "This is a pilot project and the BMC will build six more crematoriums in six administrative zones in the coming financial year.” The Old Wise Oak Media will also manage the facility free of cost post construction. Explaining the move, Ghosalkar said the BMC has a clause while building crematoriums that if there is a private entity which would like to fund the facility, then it can be done.

Old Wise Oak Media’s Nitin Divekar said, "Our organization always indulges in animal welfare activities and this was a great opportunity for us to use our funds for a good cause towards animals of our city.” Usually there are no proper burial or cremation places for animals because pet owners mostly bury the animal somewhere around in their area or come all the way to Parel where there is another crematorium for animals. “But, crematoriums like these all over the city will help the pet owners to bid farewell to their pet in a more dignified and convenient way," Divekar added.