Mumbai's famous Mucchad Paanwala co-owner gets bail in drugs case

Co-owner of the city’s famous Mucchad Paanwala shop at Kemps Corner Ramkumar Tiwari was on Wednesday granted bail by a magistrate court.

The bail plea was filed by Tiwari on the grounds that the quantity of contraband seized from him comes under the small quantity category under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is hence bailable under the law.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande for the NCB had opposed the plea and told the court that Tiwari is connected with a co-accused from whom a large quantity of drugs was seized. Tiwari was released by the court on a cash bail of Rs. 15,000.

He had been arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a 200-kg drug seizure. The NCB had produced him before a magistrate the same day and he was remanded in judicial custody. His advocate had immediately thereafter filed a bail application, which was heard on Wednesday.

The contraband was seized from a businessman and British national Karan Sajnani’s flat in Khar. The agency claims that it is during investigations that Tiwari’s name came up.

Sajnani was arrested on Saturday along with celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. While Shaista got bail on Monday, the NCB custody of Sajnani and Rahila was extended by the court till Thursday, when they will be produced before court again.

It was Tiwari’s father who had founded the outlet at upmarket Kemps Corner in South Mumbai which counts many high-profile persons among its customers. Tiwari and his three brothers run the outlet. The name “Mucchad Paanwala” came from their father who sported the handlebar moustache, now also sported by his sons.