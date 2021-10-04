Mumbai's empty octroi nakas may soon become inter-city bus ports: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently held a meeting with BMC officials to explore the possibility of converting empty octroi nakas to inter- city bus ports.

"To convert the empty octroi nakas to inter- city bus ports, I held a meet at @mybmc today. With this, we would let intercity buses (public and private) to ply at one point at the entry points of the city, thereby adding comfort to passengers & drivers/ staff of buses," he wrote in a tweet.

"From the bus port, only the city transport (BEST/ cabs/ rickshaws) would ply to within the city, thus also ensuring better traffic management and official plying places for intercity transport that offer convenience for their passengers," the minister tweeted

"I have requested the @mybmc to further develop the potential of the bus port plan in the month," he further wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This development comes as the civic body is exploring ways to make commercial gains from defunct octroi nakas in the city. The BMC is also looking to rent a portion of these areas for recreation facilities.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:13 PM IST