Mumbai's daily Covid tally passes 800-mark; recovery rate at 98%

Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, three days after the city was reporting more than 700 cases. One pandemic-related death was reported in the metropolis.

The city reported 889 fresh cases taking the total case count to 10,68,897 with 19,568 fatalities now.

The 889 cases were detected from 10,257 tests.

The recovery count increased by 329 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,46,035, leaving the city with an active caseload of 4,294.