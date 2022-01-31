Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000-mark; 960 fresh infections reported

Mumbai on Monday reported 960 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,46,590 while the death of 11 such patients increased the toll to 16,623, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,837 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,17,288 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 10,797 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 45,618 tests carried out on Monday, the overall test count reached 1,52,89,441.

Of the 960 new cases,845 patients are asymptomatic, while 106 are hospitalised. Of them, 30 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,576 beds, 2,215 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 421 days.

Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal said the city's positivity rate has come down to 2.1 per cent.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:22 PM IST