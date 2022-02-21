e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 100 mark; positivity rate stands at 98%

FPJ Web Desk
Kunal Patil

Mumbai on Monday reported 96 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 1,055,657 the civic body bulletin showed.

The city reported 1 death and currently, the death count stands at 16,688 in the city.

A total of 188 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 3,313 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.02%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 1,515 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
