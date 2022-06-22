Mumbai’s cycle rally breaks records

Mumbai Police has announced that Mumbai has received recognition from 'India Book of Records' and 'Asia Book of Records' for 'Participation of maximum people in a cycle rally'. This cycle rally was organised on 5 June this year on the occasion of World Environment Day and saw a participation of 5,225 people.

The cycle rally covered a distance of 95.65 km during a duration of four hours and also passed through the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The rally was a part of the 'SundayStreets' program that Mumbai Police has been organising since March 2022. It began at 5.30 am and ended at 9.30 am.

The cyclists participated from all parts of Mumbai and assembled at Bandra reclamation, the rally then passed through Bandra-Worli Sea Link and passed through the Worli Sea face it finished at Race course, Mahalaxmi.

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Raj Tilak Roushan on Tuesday thanked and congratulated all Mumbaikars for their huge response to this cycle rally. “The event truly epitomised that Mumbaikars are on the same page as Mumbai police when it comes to saving the environment by choosing alternate modes of transport like cycling,” said the official.