Mumbai’s COVID-19 doubling rate breaches 100-day mark

The doubling period of Mumbai crossed the 100-day mark on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic broke out. The overall average growth rate of the city stands at 0.69 per cent, while the doubling rate of Mumbai has reached 102 days.

Nearly 15 municipal wards of the city have recorded low infection rate and doubling rate of the virus exceeding 100 days. Some of these wards are G south (Worli, Prabhadevi), G north (Dharavi, Mahim) K east (Andheri East) and M west (Chembur, Tilak Nagar). All these wards were once hotspots of the virus, when the pandemic was at its peak between April and June.

Areas like Borivali, Dahisar, Kandivali and Malad which once had doubling periods less than 40 days, now have an average doubling period of 60 days. The lowest doubling period is 64 days at P south ward (Goregaon) and R north ward (Dahisar).

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of COVID Task Force, Mumbai said that 18 per cent of Mumbai's population is positive. “The pattern of virus spread in Mumbai is very haphazard and inconsistent. Although the numbers we got in the last few days were comparatively better than how it was before,” Joshi said. He mentioned the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has fallen by five per cent in the past few weeks. The present TPR in Mumbai stands at 17 per cent.

“Unless the TPR comes down to 5 per cent it’s not good. Presently 18 per cent of the total population of Mumbai is still positive. With the festive season around, things can go up again," Joshi said.

Civic officials attributed the increase in testing as the reason behind the spike in growth rate. “We have implemented the Dharavi model all across G north ward. More tests are being done and people are being isolated at the earliest," said Kiran Dighavkar, ward officer, Dharavi.

Health official of G south ward (Worli, Prabhadevi) said that even though testing has increased, the number of positive patients has declined in the last few weeks. “The daily cases are now ranging between 1,000-1,500 in Mumbai. It is too early to say anything now," he added.