Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 1,411; 11 die

Mumbai has reported 1,411 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1,411

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 3,547

Total Recovered Pts. - 10,12,921

Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

Total Active Pts. - 12,187

Doubling Rate - 322 Days

Growth Rate (22 Jan - 28 Jan)- 0.21%



Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:58 PM IST