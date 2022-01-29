Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 1,411; 11 die

Mumbai has reported 1,411 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1,411
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 3,547
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,12,921
Overall Recovery Rate - 97%
Total Active Pts. - 12,187
Doubling Rate - 322 Days
Growth Rate (22 Jan - 28 Jan)- 0.21%
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
