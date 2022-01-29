e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 1,411; 11 die

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 1,411; 11 die | (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 1,411; 11 die | (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

Advertisement

Mumbai has reported 1,411 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Check the other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1,411

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 3,547

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 10,12,921

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

  • Total Active Pts. - 12,187

  • Doubling Rate - 322 Days

  • Growth Rate (22 Jan - 28 Jan)- 0.21%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
Advertisement