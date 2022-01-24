Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000; 11 die, active tally at 21,142

Mumbai has witnessed 27.17 per cent drop in the daily covid-19 cases on Monday, with 1,857 cases and 11 covid deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 10,36,690, with 16,546 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the city has increased to 96 per cent, with 503 patients being discharged on Monday, taking the total number of covid patients being recovered till date to 9,96,289.



Moreover, the doubling and weekly growth rate of covid-19 has increased to 144 days and 0.47 per cent respectively.



Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state covid-19 task force said though cases have stabilised in the city, there are still more cases in other districts of Maharashtra which is a matter of concern. “We are still in a pandemic stage so citizens need to adhere to covid norms and follow protocols strictly. Moreover, people should get vaccinated as it will reduce the severity of infections,” he said.



BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, There is no doubt that the cases are going down and the hospitalisation rate is also going down, but we will have to monitor the situation till Wednesday. If the trend continues till then, we might put the city in the safe zone. But we will have to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.”



Meanwhile, the civic body on Monday said 248 of the 280 samples sent for genome testing have been detected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. This was the eighth batch of samples, comprising 280 from civic limits and 93 from outside, that had been sent to check for the presence of Omicron, he said, adding that 21 samples had the Delta derivative and 11 samples were found with other variants of coronavirus.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:02 PM IST