Mumbai's Catchment Area Lakes Receive Heavy Rainfall, Boosting Water Stock by 24,000 ML in 24 Hrs

Mumbai's Catchment Area Lakes Receive Heavy Rainfall, Boosting Water Stock by 24,239 ML in 24 Hours | Representative image - Anand Shivre

Mumbai: The recent heavy rainfall in Mumbai's catchment area has led to a significant increase in water levels. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 24,239 million litres (ML) of water has been added to the lakes, providing an additional 5 days' worth of water supply. Despite this positive development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10% water cut starting from Saturday due to the limited stock, which is sufficient for only a month.

1.68% increase in water stock

The seven lakes - Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi, Vihar, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Bhatsa - collectively supply 3,850 ML of water to the city on a daily basis. Presently, Mumbai has a total water stock of 1,29,348 ML, while the annual requirement by October 1 is 14.47 lakhs ML. To meet the demand, the BMC is extracting water from the reserve stock of Upper Vaitarna, in addition to utilizing 75,000 ML from the reserve stock of Bhatsa lake, as authorised by the state government.

Despite a delayed arrival in Mumbai this year, the heavy rainfall finally reached the catchment areas of the lakes located in Thane and Nasik on Wednesday. This resulted in a 1.68% increase in the water stock, with Tulsi lake in Mumbai recording the highest rainfall of 235 mm within 24 hours until Thursday morning.

While the recent rainfall has raised hopes, the current water stock remains lower compared to previous years. The city is currently relying on reserve stock for daily water supply. As a result, plans for a water cut from July 1 are still in place, as stated by a senior civic official. In 2022, the total water stock in the lakes was 10%, while it was 17% in 2021. Including the reserve stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa, the BMC currently possesses 2,33,448 ML (14%) of water stock.

Lakes' water stock details:

Upper Vaitarna: Reserve quota - 29,099 ML, Rainfall - 122 mm, Increased water - 0.61%

Modak Sagar: 39,537 ML, Rainfall - 144 mm, Increased water - 0.67%

Tansa: 40,693 ML, Rainfall - 109 mm, Increased water - 0.34%

Middle Vaitarna: 24,468 ML, Rainfall - 137 mm, Increased water - 3.69%

Bhatsa: 13,477 ML, Rainfall - 137 mm, Increased water - 0.71%

Vihar: 8,254 ML, Rainfall - 159 mm, Increased water - 0.31%

Tulsi: 2,919 ML, Rainfall - 235 mm, Increased water - 0.61%