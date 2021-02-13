Mumbai's BMC to erect a wall to prevent contamination of Thane Creek

In order to protect the Thane Creek from getting contaminated, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a boundary wall adjoining the creek.

According to civic officials, Mumbai generates approximately 5,500 Metric Tonnes (MT) of garbage daily, of which nearly 4,100 MT is dumped at the dumping ground at Bhandup while the remaining 1,400 MT of garbage is dumped at Deonar dumping ground daily.

From the dumping grounds, piles of garbage often collapse into the creek which contaminates the water. Local residents have also stated, toxic liquids from the garbage piles get spilled over the creek.

Civic officials stated the proposed wall will be made with a vinyl coating so that it will prevent the toxic liquids from percolating from the sides of the wall into the creek surface.

"With the help of synthetic coating, we could easily separate the liquids and dump it elsewhere for further treatment," said a senior official from the BMC, Solid Waste Management department.

The official informed the wall would go at least 25 metres below ground level so that the discharge could be stopped in every way possible.

"Approximately two kilometres of the creek boundary will be protected with synthetic walls," the official added.

As the wall will be erected, just beside the creek, now the civic body is awaiting a nod from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). The official stated, once MCZMA gives its clearance, work will commence.

"The creek is the source of water for many residents living alongside it in areas like Airoli, Bhandup, Mankhurd and Deonar, due to the increased pollution the water becomes polluted and people often suffer from various illness, its a good move that BMC has finally decided to erect a wall now," said Ashfaque Hussain, a local resident, and social worker.