Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' from 'poor' category

The air quality in Mumbai has improved to 'moderate' from 'poor' quality on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 342, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The air quality of Gurugram and Noida also fell under the 'very poor' category with AQI stands at 305 and 385, respectively.