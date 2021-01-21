Mumbai’s active COVID cases drop by 17% in past 20 days

The active cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra have dropped by 17 and 10.20 per cent respectively in the last 20 days. According to BMC data, there 8,005 active cases until January 1 which dropped to 6,654 until January 20, similarly, in-state there were 52,084 active cases which reduced to 46,769 during the same period. Officials and health experts attributed this drop to the number of people getting recovered and the drop in the daily cases across Maharashtra. Health experts urge citizens not to let down their guard for the next six months even though the vaccination drive has started.

Active cases are the total number of patients who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals and COVID care centres or are home quarantined.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said though they have yielded good results in controlling corona cases in Mumbai, they will not compromise on Covid preparations, and citizens will have to follow all covid-19 protocols until they feel corona is completely under control. “We will keep the same level of preparedness – maintain the same level of oxygen supply, bed capacity, medicines and medical staff. The daily cases have also reduced compared with the cases being reported in November and October,” he said. Meanwhile, 73 per cent of Covid-19 beds are vacant in the city, while the recovery rate has also increased to 94 per cent.

Moreover, people have become much more sensitised when it comes to identifying their symptoms as likely to be Covid and seeking medical help immediately, which helps in faster recovery. Further, there were duplications of active cases, causing the numbers to surge, but after scrutiny, this number has come down.

“We are following all protocols stringently and there is little or no uncertainty left about the treatment protocol. This has also been a major factor in better recovery,” Kakani added.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state covid-19 task force said it is a good sign active cases are coming down and they expect the cases across Maharashtra will also drop. Moreover, even though vaccines have arrived citizens should follow the covid-19 norms for the next six months and people should come forward for the vaccination. “I urged citizens to come forward and be a part of the vaccination drive and take COVID-19 vaccine for the benefit of the community and nation. Moreover, the citizens should not let their guard down until herd immunity is not there,” he said.