Mumbai’s active COVID-19 cases dip by 33% in past 1 month

Finally, there is some reason for Mumbaikar’s to cheer as they bid goodbye to 2020. The active cases across Maharashtra and Mumbai have dropped by 40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively in the last one month. According to the state covid-19 data, until December 1, there were 89,098 active cases which dropped to 53,066 until December 30. Similarly, there were 12,440 active cases in the city which dropped to 8,292 during the same period.

Civic officials attributed this dropped to the strict surveillance and awareness amongst the citizens following which suspected patients are seeking treatment timely.

Active cases are the total number of patients who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals and COVID care centres or are home quarantined.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said though they have yielded good results in controlling corona cases in Mumbai, they will not compromise on Covid preparations, and citizens will have to follow all covid-19 protocols until they feel corona is completely under control. “We will keep the same level of preparedness – maintain the same level of oxygen supply, bed capacity, medicines and medical staff. The city needs to be prepared for any type of surge in cases in the future. Moreover, the daily cases have also reduced as compared to the cases being reported in the month of November and October,” he said.

The drop in the number of active cases has been reported when the state authorities are still expecting the potential second wave in January after a drop in the winter temperature. “We have been augmenting our health infrastructure to be prepared to take up the additional burden of the cases in case of a spike. The current dip in the active cases has helped us ease the burden on the health machinery,” said an official from the health department.

Moreover, people have become much more sensitised when it comes to identifying their symptoms as likely to be Covid and seeking medical help immediately, which helps in faster recovery. Further, there were duplications of active cases, causing the numbers to surge, but after scrutiny, this number has come down.

“We are following all protocols stringently and there is little or no uncertainty left about the treatment protocol. This has also been a major factor in better recovery,” Kakani added.