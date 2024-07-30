Mumbai:'No Insolvency Accepted Against Top Most Civil Engineering Company,'Says NCLT

Marine Firm’s ₹372 Crore Loan Default: NCLT Moves Against Guarantor | FPJ

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has rejected the application filed by the G4S security system for initiating corporate insolvency against B.E. Billimoria and Company, which was filed to recover Rs 48,29,928.76 from the civil engineering company. The Tribunal, after going through the evidence filed, maintained that there is clearly a genuine pre-existing dispute between the parties that is not vexatious or frivolous and whose grounds are real and not spurious, illusory, or hypothetical. This dispute is backed by concrete and credible evidence and is far from being a patently feeble legal argument or an assertion of fact unsupported by evidence.

The tribunal further held that it clearly emerges that the security service provider had failed to demonstrate the existence of an operational debt exceeding the threshold limit of default thereof, which is the sine qua non (an essential condition) for admission of an application under the Code.

As per the evidence, the security provider company has received an order from the B E Billimoria and Company firm for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of “Fire Alarm System Works” for a real estate project named “North Eye,” which was being developed by the corporate debtor in Noida (UP). The total debt claimed by the operational creditor to be in default in the application amounts to Rs. 48,29,928.76.

It was opposed by the B.E. Billimoria Company. In its reply, the company said, "It is not only a solvent company but also a well-known civil engineering company. It cannot be said to be insolvent or bankrupt. The present application is misconceived and mala fide and has been filed only with the intention to pressurize the company and extort money from it. Rather, the security company has made an attempt to mislead this tribunal by presenting only a concocted version of the actual facts and circumstances in bits and pieces in order to obtain a favorable order.

The security company has not disclosed the entire communication with the company, disputing the invoices raised by them. They have suppressed the fact that the civil engineering company has already paid a substantial amount under the disputed invoices. In fact, it is the security company that is required to recover the excess amount.”