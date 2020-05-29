Mumbaikars want to order liquor online? Do not call on these phone numbers

On Friday, the Mumbai Police has released a list of phone numbers of fraudsters relating to the home delivery of liquor. The Police said that the citizens search for online purchase of liquor and fall prey to "helpline numbers" of fraudsters uploaded intentionally.
"It has been noticed that in many instances the citizens do not actually visit the genuine/authentic websites and instead pick up these numbers from a preliminary Google search. Eventually, many citizens are getting duped in various ways when they call up these numbers to purchase liquor online," they said and added that there have been several recent online payment scams in Mumbai and many customers have lost huge sums of money due to these scams.
Here are the phone numbers used by frauds relating to home delivery of liquor:
1. 7699765692
2. 6391190307
3. 7849817633
4. 7849817633
5. 9009201562
6. 9854913947
7. 9864913947
8. 9864982847
9. 7099465925
10. 7099465925
11. 6000413644
12. 9101999681
13. 9352670631
14. 7732817863
15. 8875005318
16. 9672735186
17. 9351144345
18. 7378279377
19. 9772439913
20. 6378679319
21. 6377260250
22. 8955472718
23. 9828774533
24. 6377058870
25. 7240680436
26. 7412902318
27. 7240680436
28. 7412902318
29. 8486708296
30. 7576079051
31. 7636818317
32. 7438049643
33. 8875236538
34. 8875236538
35. 8824489637
36. 7251042074
37. 7251042074
38. 9817959484
39. 9306287564
40. 7027325838
41. 83052 59780
42. 7581893782
43. 7375825876
44. 87239 57594
45. 8403077385
46. 8896884705
47. 87230 93865
48. 8723931986
49. 8723877079
50. 7662032379
51. 9380489978
52. 7577857158
53. 7896863546
54. 8753911522
55. 7896782280
56. 7817993372
57. 8338001163
58. 8260476354
59. 9350475258
60. 9996279697
61. 9350490537
62. 7027109458
63. 8295328971
64. 9518627852
65. 8683881970
66. 9588303538
67. 8708380986
68. 9350573432
69. 93526 77008
70. 9982434027
71. 8509636259
72. 9161210186
73. 8001702308
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to quash or set aside the notifications issued by the BMC and the Maharashtra government, which allowed the online sale of liquor. The HC while refusing to grant any relief to the liquor merchants, has asked the civic chief to look into their grievances. A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Nitin Borkar, was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association. The plea challenged the notifications issued on May 5, May 12 and subsequently on May 22, by the civic body.
