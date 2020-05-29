Mumbaikars want to order liquor online? Do not call on these phone numbers

On Friday, the Mumbai Police has released a list of phone numbers of fraudsters relating to the home delivery of liquor. The Police said that the citizens search for online purchase of liquor and fall prey to "helpline numbers" of fraudsters uploaded intentionally.

"It has been noticed that in many instances the citizens do not actually visit the genuine/authentic websites and instead pick up these numbers from a preliminary Google search. Eventually, many citizens are getting duped in various ways when they call up these numbers to purchase liquor online," they said and added that there have been several recent online payment scams in Mumbai and many customers have lost huge sums of money due to these scams.

Here are the phone numbers used by frauds relating to home delivery of liquor:

1. 7699765692

2. 6391190307

3. 7849817633

4. 7849817633

5. 9009201562

6. 9854913947

7. 9864913947

8. 9864982847

9. 7099465925

10. 7099465925

11. 6000413644

12. 9101999681

13. 9352670631

14. 7732817863

15. 8875005318

16. 9672735186

17. 9351144345

18. 7378279377

19. 9772439913

20. 6378679319

21. 6377260250

22. 8955472718

23. 9828774533

24. 6377058870

25. 7240680436

26. 7412902318

27. 7240680436

28. 7412902318

29. 8486708296

30. 7576079051

31. 7636818317

32. 7438049643

33. 8875236538

34. 8875236538

35. 8824489637

36. 7251042074

37. 7251042074

38. 9817959484

39. 9306287564

40. 7027325838

41. 83052 59780

42. 7581893782

43. 7375825876

44. 87239 57594

45. 8403077385

46. 8896884705

47. 87230 93865

48. 8723931986

49. 8723877079

50. 7662032379

51. 9380489978

52. 7577857158

53. 7896863546

54. 8753911522

55. 7896782280

56. 7817993372

57. 8338001163

58. 8260476354

59. 9350475258

60. 9996279697

61. 9350490537

62. 7027109458

63. 8295328971

64. 9518627852

65. 8683881970

66. 9588303538

67. 8708380986

68. 9350573432

69. 93526 77008

70. 9982434027

71. 8509636259

72. 9161210186

73. 8001702308

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to quash or set aside the notifications issued by the BMC and the Maharashtra government, which allowed the online sale of liquor. The HC while refusing to grant any relief to the liquor merchants, has asked the civic chief to look into their grievances. A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Nitin Borkar, was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association. The plea challenged the notifications issued on May 5, May 12 and subsequently on May 22, by the civic body.