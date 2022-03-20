Mumbaikars wake up to overcast skies on Sunday

In a relief amid the soaring mercury levels, Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies with clouds on Sunday.

As per reports, light rains along with thunder is possible in isolated places between the South Konkan region to Kerala.

Although no rains are expected in Mumbai, cloudy weather is expected to last throughout the day.

In full Western coast under clouds.

Today south konkan ratnagiri to Kerala thunder and light rains possible in isolated or few places.

This development comes as the year's first cyclone - Asani, is brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

A well-marked low pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression on March 20 and a cyclonic storm around March 21, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) website

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:28 AM IST