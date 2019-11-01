Mumbaikars to tavel in style, Mumbai to Surat cruise service likely to begin on November 5

Mumbai’s cruise service will soon add another route to its service. After Mumbai to Goa, Mumbaikars can now take a cruise from Mumbai to Surat as well. The new cruise is supposed to start on 5th November.

The Mumbai Maiden Cruise Ship will be operated by SSR Marine Services. The ship is likely to embark on its maiden voyage from the Bandra-Worli Sealink on 5th November. The cruise service is expected to be open for Mumbaikars every week. The cruise company plans to charge Rs 3,000-5,000 for one passenger.

The ship will depart from Bandra-Worli Sealink every Thursday around 5 pm and arrive at Hazira in Surat on Friday around 9 am. The ship will return to Mumbai the same day. It will leave Hazira in Surat the same evening around 5 pm and arrive at Bandra-Worli Sealink the next day at 9 am.

Mumbai currently has a cruise service to Goa and according to Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), the response has been great. Mumbai has managed to boost its cruise tourism in the last three years by developing the necessary infrastructure.

According to MbPT data, 2.32 lakh tourists from Mumbai went on cruises in 2019, both domestic and international. According to an official, by 2021, Mumbai will have the first international cruise terminal.