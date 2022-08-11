e-Paper Get App

Mumbaikars take to Twitter to complain about traffic jam in city; click here for latest updates

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
Traffic snarls are again halting the city mainly due to increased traffic volume owing to a long weekend and festivals.

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to report the same. Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic police has given few updates.

  • Due to bad roads, vehicular movement is slow at Vakola bridge southbond.

  • Vehicular movement is slow at Sahara Star, Shankarwadi Bus Stop To Nesco, Western Express Highway.

  • Due to bad roads, Vehicular movement is slow from Durga Nagar to JVLR road.

  • Vehicular movement is slow at Shankarwadi Bus Stop To Nesco, Western Express Highway.

  • Vehicular movement is slow at Sahara Star, Western Express Highway.

