Mumbaikars take to Twitter to complain about traffic jam in city; click here for latest updates

Traffic snarls are again halting the city mainly due to increased traffic volume owing to a long weekend and festivals.

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to report the same. Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic police has given few updates.

Due to bad roads, vehicular movement is slow at Vakola bridge southbond.

Vehicular movement is slow at Sahara Star, Shankarwadi Bus Stop To Nesco, Western Express Highway.

Due to bad roads, Vehicular movement is slow from Durga Nagar to JVLR road.

Vehicular movement is slow at Sahara Star, Western Express Highway.

Exceptionally heavy traffic this evening - I wonder how many hours it will take to complete our 6k journey? #mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/xFs54Uvx3I — Peter Murphy (@murphypmj) August 11, 2022

#TrafficJam well this can happen only in Mumbai 30 km and 3 hours to reach.

Shabbash #mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/zA4I6SvudI — Rizwan رِزوَن (@rizshk) August 11, 2022

WEH - North bound

Near Vile Parle

6 pm / 11 August#mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/x1rb0qAAN8 — rpramodhkumar 🇮🇳 (@rpramodhkumar) August 11, 2022