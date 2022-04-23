Mumbaikars, know your road blocks ahead with Google Maps

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take the help of Google Maps to guide its citizens while travelling in the city.Ithas been observed that many people use Google Maps for their mobility. But many a time informationhas not been upgraded on it. Hence, considering this, BMC's informationtechnology department will now inform Google Maps about the closure and diversions of roads in Mumbai. It will also suggest to citizens an alternate route for that road.

With the several infrastructure development projects being carried out across Mumbai, the BMC IT team decided to make a platform available for its various teams at wards and departments such as roads, sewerage, storm water drain, etc. So that they can update the latest information on Google Maps itself, in almost near real-time.

Google Maps and their partner Lepton are helping the cause of BMC, through their technology platforms. Before implementing it throughout Mumbai, BMC had earlier conducted a pilot project in South Mumbai. Google was informed about the ongoing work at Ganapatrao Kadam Marg, The pilots have been successful in helping achieve the right and timely updates so that the roads on which work is going on appear closed and diversions are automatically suggested.

"From the coming week, all the teams across the organisation will get on boarded on the platform and start sharing the required updates", said IT department's director and assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade. He further said, "The map will also show relevant details like the cause of temporary road closure or diversion,the expected duration".

Besides BMC, this platform can be extended to other authorities who carry out road-related development and monitoring works inthe city, such as MMRDA, traffic police, etc.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:57 AM IST