Mumbaikars hit the roads, protesting death of Indian soldiers

A day after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in combat with the China's PLA, Mumbaikars hit the streets on Wednesday, condemning China and protesting the heinous attacks.
The protests took place in Bandra, Khar and Juhu, where masked Mumbaikars came out and staged demonstrations, taking care to maintaining social distancing as they did so.
Armed with placards that declared 'Boycott Chinese Goods', the Tricolour and pictures of the Indian soldiers martyred in the face-off, residents took to the streets. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam made a bonfire of Chinese goods, mainly toys, electronics and gadgets and appealed to citizens to boycott Chinese products.
"In the midst of a pandemic, it is shameful the neighbouring countries have instigated violence. We urge everyone to stand united with the Army and the government and oppose Chinese goods," said Kadam.
Common Mumbaikars also spoke out. "This is a national crisis and in the national interest, people need to get a grip," said Animesh Damle, a protester who held a demonstration in Khar west.
Apart from urging Mumbaikars to boycott Chinese goods, many protesters held placards which asked people to delete Chinese apps from mobile phones.
"I have uninstalled the PUBG app from my son's tablet and would urge fellow Indians to follow suit as well," said Meher Kapadia, a management professional.
"Chinese products have been in our lives for the last few decades. The only way we can get rid of them is by resorting to Indian alternatives," said Mukesh Purohit, a IT employee.
At Bandra, Mumbaikars gathered at the promenade to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers. "The government was clearly hiding the fact that Chinese troops had been intruding into our territory for more than a month. The Centre is to be absolutely held responsible for this," said Preeti Desai, practising advocate.
"Today people are only shouting boycott Chinese goods. But if we do so, what do we use ? Are there Indian alternatives for every product ? The Chinese have had a giant hold on Indian markets for decades, just ike they are trying to get hold of our territory. Why didn't we break all ties with them then?" questioned Aarav Gupte, an electronics student.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)