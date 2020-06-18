Mumbaikars hit the roads, protesting death of Indian soldiers

Common Mumbaikars also spoke out. "This is a national crisis and in the national interest, people need to get a grip," said Animesh Damle, a protester who held a demonstration in Khar west.

Apart from urging Mumbaikars to boycott Chinese goods, many protesters held placards which asked people to delete Chinese apps from mobile phones.

"I have uninstalled the PUBG app from my son's tablet and would urge fellow Indians to follow suit as well," said Meher Kapadia, a management professional.

"Chinese products have been in our lives for the last few decades. The only way we can get rid of them is by resorting to Indian alternatives," said Mukesh Purohit, a IT employee.

At Bandra, Mumbaikars gathered at the promenade to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers. "The government was clearly hiding the fact that Chinese troops had been intruding into our territory for more than a month. The Centre is to be absolutely held responsible for this," said Preeti Desai, practising advocate.

"Today people are only shouting boycott Chinese goods. But if we do so, what do we use ? Are there Indian alternatives for every product ? The Chinese have had a giant hold on Indian markets for decades, just ike they are trying to get hold of our territory. Why didn't we break all ties with them then?" questioned Aarav Gupte, an electronics student.