Mumbaikars get ‘atmanirbhar’, stock up on oxygen cylinders, concentrators

Many Mumbaikars have now begun stocking up oxygen cylinders and concentrators at their home, as a precautionary measure. Panicked by the rapid surge in corona cases, many residents of housing societies have now started procuring cylinders in bulk from private suppliers.

Andheri resident Dhaval Shah, who is also founder and spokesperson of the Lokhandwala Andheri Citizens’ Association (LOCA), an apex body with more than 500 housing societies affiliated to it, said that last year, after the pandemic broke out there was a heavy demand for pulse oximeters and no-contact thermometers and this time, there is demand for oxygen cylinders.

“We have been getting calls from 20-25 society offices, seeking suppliers information and the regulations for operating cylinders and concentrators. By now, we can say that more than 100 societies in Andheri west and the Lokhandwala belt have their own cylinders and concentrators,” Dhaval told the Free Press Journal.

“Most large housing societies are buying their own cylinders and concentrators, while the smaller ones are getting new ones,” he added.