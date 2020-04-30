Mumbaikars demand lockdown extension post May 3: Online survey

Mumbai is known to be the city that has always set an example for others. Being the financial capital, keeping businesses closed for more than a month now has already started to show adverse effects.

However, seems Mumbaikars are not ready to give in to the dreaded CoVID-19 pandemic and is all set to defeat it virus by staying indoors longer.

In a recently conducted online survey, it has been found, as many as 70 per cent of Mumbaikars are in support of lockdown extension post May 3.

The online survey has been conducted by an independent citizenship awareness group 'Roads of Mumbai' (ROM). The group has closely 40,500 followers hailing from different parts of Mumbai. An online questionnaire was released and Mumbaikars voted accordingly.

When the voting was over, it was seen that as many as 70 per cent of Mumbaikars voted for the lockdown extension, as the number of positive CoVID-19 cases are increasing day by day.

However, when the results of the survey were published, some of the voters showed doubts, stating the alternative of a partial lockdown.

"The entire city should not be punished, for people who are not supporting in few wards. Those wards should have severe lockdown," suggested a member.

"By opening certain areas, one cannot control other zones from becoming a hotspot," said Anukul Kukade, a business owner.

However, volunteers conducting the survey stated, one of the biggest concern people have showed is as to when can they gradually move back to their daily routine and stabilise their income.

"We decided to ask the citizens what do they want the government to do post May 3, because the economy is in distress and people have been wanting to get back to their work at the earliest," said one of the surveyor volunteers.

"However, we were surprised to see 70 per cent of poll voted for an extension of the lockdown and they understand the gravity of the situation. Lifting lockdown will be disastrous and will take the outbreak to the next stage," he added.