Mumbaikars Defy Court Orders on Firecracker Time Limits, AQI Dips Despite Pollution Control Directives

Mumbai: Despite the Bombay High Court's orders to limit the time for bursting firecrackers and curb the escalating pollution in the city, citizens appear to have disregarded the directive. They continued to burst firecrackers well beyond the specified time frame, leading to a decline in Mumbai's air quality index, which had previously shown improvement.

During the Diwali festival, the Bombay High Court had stipulated a designated time period of 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers, aiming to mitigate air pollution in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Despite the court's directives, citizens' non-compliance has resulted in a setback for the improved air quality that the city had experienced. The state government and the BMC had also urged citizens to adhere to the court's instructions and collaborate with the civic body to address the escalating air pollution issue.

Garbage Burning and Firecrackers

In several locations, individuals were observed setting off firecrackers until midnight. The Mumbai Fire Brigade reported 27 fire incidents in the city due to firecrackers. Despite the BMC imposing restrictions on burning garbage, 23 instances of garbage burning were still reported.

The primary cause of air quality degradation was the dust emanating from construction sites. BMC has addressed this concern by establishing 27 guidelines for construction sites, mandating compliance from every contractor. However, no specific guidelines were provided for the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali. Following the Bombay High Court orders, the state government and BMC have solely appealed to citizens and encouraged schoolchildren not to ignite firecrackers. Consequently, a noticeable increase in air pollution has been observed since Sunday.

AQI in Various Areas

Mumbai's air quality on Monday measured 193, indicating moderate air quality. Malad recorded the highest poor air quality at 323, while Worli showcased better air quality at 75. Other areas with poor air quality included Chembur (338), BKC (310), Borivali (306), Mazgaon (266), Andheri (172), Colaba (209), and Navi Mumbai (223).

On Monday, BMC administrator Dr. Iqbalsingh Chahal reiterated his appeal to citizens for a Diwali celebration free from air pollution and environmental harm. He urged people to celebrate festivals without igniting firecrackers, using plastics, or contributing to garbage accumulation in Mumbai. The commissioner also emphasized the importance of adhering to air pollution control norms.

BMC has called on Mumbai residents to report instances of garbage burning in their vicinity to the "Chief Minister Clean Mumbai Helpline: 81696-81697" WhatsApp number. This allows BMC officers to take prompt action against such violations.

