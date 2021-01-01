Mumbaikars celebrate New Year's eve on terrace

Mumbai: Most youngsters started house parties as early as 7 pm on New Year's eve, keen to extract the most from what remained of the day, before curfew restrictions kicked in from 11 pm to 6 am.

But for once they were not dancing and partying in pubs, clubs and restaurants as if there is no tomorrow. Rather, it was a mellowed and muted outpouring with close family members or friends -- who were part of the ‘bubble, -- either in the sitting room or in the terrace, if they had one.

Says Dhiraj Naik, a 24-year-old engineer from Dadar, "We began partying at home with just five to six friends 7 pm onwards, so that we could finish early. We stepped outdoors briefly to buy alcohol and food but found police personnel prowling all over. We had hoped to replenish our supplies but post 9 pm wine shops were shut."

Daniela Musquita, a 29-year-old dancer from Bandra, said, "I had a small barbecue party with family members and friends in the backyard of my house. We kept the music low key, so as not to attract undue police attention. But the very idea on a new year’s eve is to go bonkers with music. Nonetheless, I got to meet a few people close to me whom I had not met during the nine months of lockdown. It was reunion of sortsmand that added to the fun.’’