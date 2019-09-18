Mumbaikars can soon hire bicycles on rental basis to commute in city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bid to control pollution has drafted a policy for the public bike-sharing system (PBS) for Mumbai.

According to the Hindustan Times, the public bike-sharing system (PBS) will allow commuters to hire pedal-powered and electric motor bicycles on a rental basis to cover shorter distances in the city. The BMC is planning to invite interested parties to start a PBS on a pilot basis once the policy is tabled at the upcoming general body meeting. The project would be started at certain locations, before expanding the coverage area.

The BMC plans to provide these bikes in collaboration with private entities. These bikes will include bicycles and electric motorbikes. The BMC will be responsible for providing the necessary infrastructure for the tracks. The bikes would have reflectors, baskets and rustproof frames, and the maximum speed would be restricted to 25km per hour.

Ashutosh Salil, joint commissioner told the Hindustan Times, “We have drafted the policy and sent it for approval to the general body. The bikes would be used for a short distance. For example, the route from Churchgate to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) could be explored since most pedestrians use that route.” The BMC will allow the contractors to advertise on the bikes to generate revenue. The civic body will take responsibility of obtaining the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic department.