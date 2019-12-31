Mumbaikar’s bucket list for new govt

Mumbai: As the cabinet was expanded after three months of high-end drama, which included a 10-day-long President’s rule, Mumbaikars have put forward a bucket list of issues that they want the freshly elected state government to address urgently.

Mumbaikars feel 2019 has been a year of confusions when there was only noise and no work. On the eve of the New Year, Mumbaikars request the authorities to take a microscopic look on issues that badly hit the citizens throughout the year.

Better infrastructure management

Two major mishaps took place in the monsoons. While in June, a 20-foot compound wall crashed at Malad East’s Pimpripada claiming over 25 lives, who were crushed to death in their sleep. In July, a four-storey Kesarbai building crashed at southern Mumbai’s congested neighbourhood, Dongri.

Both the incidents brought to light improper infrastructure management. In Malad, building fell due to ‘week or no’ foundation, Dongri turned out to be the hotbed of illegal constructions.

Fifty-eight-year-old Dongri-based educationalist Aamir Ali urged the state government to ensure the housing board and BMC take the required steps to counter the illegal constructions strictly in the new year to avoid further loss of life and property.

“As we are at the end of the year, a new government has taken over. I urge the government to take necessary action for putting an end to the illegal constructions in my locality for the last few decades,” said Ali.

Pothole and sewage management

A total of five people, including a toddler, had lost their lives due to potholes and after falling into manholes. The condition of the roads and sewage system in Mumbai during the monsoon tend to become a death trap for the Mumbaikars.

However, this year, luminaries from the Marathi film industry spoke up against the civic authorities for the awful roads and drainages. The ongoing metro works have has worsened the condition.

No matter how many times Mumbaikars raise their voice, it seems, their cries fall on deaf ears. However, the Sena government have somehow brought a ray of hope, as citizens believe the CM is a blue-eye Mumbaikar and will understand their plight.

“Uddhavji himself has expressed his plight towards the potholes many times. He is born and brought up in Mumbai and I really hope, he will improve roads,” said 49-year-old Prabhadevi-based architect Ajay Jagtap.

“Also during the monsoon, floods are caused due to clogging in the drainage system,” he added.

Conclusion to the ongoing metro projects

The metro projects have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The overnight axing of 1,500 trees drew citywide protests, which saw political leaders, activists, and Hindi film luminaries hitting the streets to condemning the act.

The construction site of the metro works has diminished the space of the roads which causes severe traffic congestion in areas like Western Express Highway (WEH) in between Goregaon to Andheri.

Having CM Thackeray staying the ongoing metro works, the project is only being delayed while Mumbaikars are facing the daily heat.

Goregaon based banker Arti Chawla who drives frequently between Borivli and Santacruz demanded the government to put an immediate end to the plight next year.

“I request the government to either complete the project or to pull it back. Make it hang like this will only add up to the plight of commuters while political parties will tend to make this an issue,” said Chawla.

Boost the economy

The economy has Maharashtra has taken a dip in the last five years. The economic slowdown which hit the country earlier in August had made things worse.

Inflation and unemployment are echoing on the length and breadth of the state. While the center promised to create 2 crore jobs every year, the youth are working being underpaid to their profession.

The youth feel, the preceding government has hollowed the economy of the state as there are not adequate jobs or opportunities. They also state the lack of economic management is the cause of the present dilemma.

“Students with an M.Tech are getting paid lesser than they deserve. Today people with degrees literally are sitting at home jobless. I want the government to at least take this issue seriously the next year,” said Aaditya More, a student of Biochemistry at the University of Mumbai.